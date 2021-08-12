Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian man rejoices as his sister gives birth to twins after 12 years of waiting
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian man, Obichebendu Chima, has thanked God for blessing his sister with a set of twins after 12 years of waiting. Chima, from Nnewi, Anambra State, shared the good news on Monday, August 9.

1 BBNaija: I don’t regret kissing Emmanuel, was tipsy – Liquorose - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
2 "Happy 2nd Birthday To My Darling Cute Son"- Toyin Abraham Celebrates Son - Infotrust News, 14 hours ago
3 Cholera has killed 146 people in Kebbi this year - Rapid Response Team - Pulse Nigeria, 4 hours ago
4 Plenty photos! Tinubu visits President Buhari using walking stick | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Osun assembly passes bill to criminalise open grazing, movement of cattle by foot - The Cable, 23 hours ago
6 FirstBank to sponsor Obasanjo’s golf tournament - The Punch, 16 hours ago
7 Did Feminists Cause Unproductivity Of Your Pastors? — Feminist Group Slams Bishop Oyedepo Over Comments On Marriage - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
8 Lagos Assembly clarifies approval of $53.9 million LCC loan conversion - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
9 Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho: Why Biafra, Yoruba nation won’t work – Abdulsalami Abubakar - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 Wamakko speaks on death of late ex-President Shagari's widow - P.M. News - PM News, 8 hours ago
