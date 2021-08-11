Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: ‘I Dreamt That We’ll Be Married With 6 Kids In Four Years Time,’ Pere Tells Maria
Information Nigeria  - BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Pere, has told his fellow housemate, Maria about his dream. Pere shared his dream with Maria while they were together on the bed in the Head of House Lounge. According to Pere, he dreamt that they were married and had ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBNaija S6: I dreamt we had six kids together, Pere tells Maria The Punch:
BBNaija S6: I dreamt we had six kids together, Pere tells Maria
BBNaija: Hear What Maria Said When Pere Told Her He Dreamt They Had 6 Kids Together The Will:
BBNaija: Hear What Maria Said When Pere Told Her He Dreamt They Had 6 Kids Together
BBNaija S6: I dreamt we had six kids together, Pere tells Maria Nigerian Eye:
BBNaija S6: I dreamt we had six kids together, Pere tells Maria
I Dreamt We Had Six Kids Together, Pere Tells Maria Republican Nigeria:
I Dreamt We Had Six Kids Together, Pere Tells Maria
#BBNaija: I Dreamt We Had Kids Together Pere Tells Maria Gist Lovers:
#BBNaija: I Dreamt We Had Kids Together Pere Tells Maria
I Dreamt We Had Six Kids Together, Pere Tells Maria Gist 36:
I Dreamt We Had Six Kids Together, Pere Tells Maria
BBNaija: I Dreamt We Had Six Kids Together, Pere Tells Maria Tori News:
BBNaija: I Dreamt We Had Six Kids Together, Pere Tells Maria


   More Picks
1 BBNaija S6: I would have picked Peace as deputy, not Maria, says Pere - The Punch, 9 hours ago
2 Nollywood actor Stanley Rabbi Okoro dies of food poison | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Singer, Ladipoe, welcomes baby (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Microfinance Bank MD bags five years imprisonment for N4.7m scam in Bauchi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Nigerian DJ on the run as family accuses him of k*lling his 6-months pregnant lover . - Instablog 9ja, 22 hours ago
6 Dangote's fortune shoots him to 117th on the global billionaires index latest ranking, Elon Musk tops list - Legit, 24 hours ago
7 BBNaija: Yerins clarifies allegation of peeping at Maria inside bathroom - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
8 Wizkid gets MTV VMAs nomination for 'Brown Skin Girl' - Pulse Nigeria, 10 hours ago
9 Abuja police detain Youtuber for criticising Apostle Suleman’s ‘money miracle’ - The Punch, 18 hours ago
10 'Ultimate Love' Stars Theresa & Iyke Are Calling It Quits - "We hope you respect our decision" - Bella Naija, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info