Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Daily Times
News at a Glance
Youths will occupy 30 percent of my cabinet if reelected – Gov Oyetola promises
Daily Post
- Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has assured better youths involvement and representation in governance.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Info Stride:
Youths Will Occupy 30 Percent Of My Cabinet If Reelected — Governor Oyetola Promises - InfoStride News
Information Nigeria:
Oyetola Assures Youths Of Better Representation In Governance
Independent:
International Youth Day: Osun Youth Declares Support For Oyetola Second Term
PM News:
My plans for youths if re-elected - Gov. Oyetola - P.M. News
Republican Nigeria:
What I will do for youths if reelected – Gov Oyetola
More Picks
1
BBNaija: I don’t regret kissing Emmanuel, was tipsy – Liquorose -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
2
"Happy 2nd Birthday To My Darling Cute Son"- Toyin Abraham Celebrates Son -
Infotrust News,
14 hours ago
3
Cholera has killed 146 people in Kebbi this year - Rapid Response Team -
Pulse Nigeria,
4 hours ago
4
Plenty photos! Tinubu visits President Buhari using walking stick | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
12 hours ago
5
Osun assembly passes bill to criminalise open grazing, movement of cattle by foot -
The Cable,
23 hours ago
6
FirstBank to sponsor Obasanjo’s golf tournament -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
7
Did Feminists Cause Unproductivity Of Your Pastors? — Feminist Group Slams Bishop Oyedepo Over Comments On Marriage -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
8
Lagos Assembly clarifies approval of $53.9 million LCC loan conversion -
Premium Times,
23 hours ago
9
Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho: Why Biafra, Yoruba nation won’t work – Abdulsalami Abubakar -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
10
Wamakko speaks on death of late ex-President Shagari's widow - P.M. News -
PM News,
8 hours ago
