Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Daily Times
News at a Glance
International Youth Day: Muslim students want BBNaija banned
The Punch
- International Youth Day: Muslim students want BBNaija banned
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
International Youth Day: Muslim Students Want BBNaija Banned
Pulse Nigeria:
Muslim students ask NBC to ban BBNaija
The Eagle Online:
Youths day: Muslim students want BBNaija banned
Sundiata Post:
International Youth Day: Muslim students want BBNaija banned
City Mirror News:
International Youth Day: Muslim Students Want BBNaija Banned
Affairs TV:
International Youth Day: Muslim students want BBNaija banned
More Picks
1
BBNaija S6: I would have picked Peace as deputy, not Maria, says Pere -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
2
Nollywood actor Stanley Rabbi Okoro dies of food poison | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
12 hours ago
3
My mum said I’m Igbo – Rihanna reveals -
Lailas News,
16 hours ago
4
Nigeria Not among High-debt Risk Nations, DMO Insists -
This Day,
20 hours ago
5
Wizkid gets MTV VMAs nomination for 'Brown Skin Girl' -
Pulse Nigeria,
17 hours ago
6
Osun assembly passes bill to criminalise open grazing, movement of cattle by foot -
The Cable,
7 hours ago
7
NDLEA arrests local gun manufacturer with G3 rifle, 78 rounds of live ammunition -
Ripples Nigeria,
7 hours ago
8
Entrepreneur calls out Grammy-winner, Burna Boy for owing N1.2 million -
Correct NG,
12 hours ago
9
BBNaija: Why I don’t want to be teammates with Maria again – Whitemoney -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
10
BBNaija: Yerins clarifies allegation of peeping at Maria inside bathroom -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...