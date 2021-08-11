Ruthless Boko Haram Commander, His Three Wives, Children Surrender To Nigerian Troops



The terrorist and his family surrendered to the troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno ... Sahara Reporters - A senior Boko Haram commander, identified as Amir Adamu Rugu Rugu, and his family have surrendered to Nigerian troops.The terrorist and his family surrendered to the troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno ...



News Credibility Score: 99%