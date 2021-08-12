NDLEA arrests local gun manufacturer with G3 rifle, 78 rounds of live ammunition Ripples Nigeria - The Benue State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a man with a fabricated high calibre G3 rifle and 78 rounds of live ammunition. Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, Chairman, NDLEA, Brig. Gen.



News Credibility Score: 99%