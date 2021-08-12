Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos Assembly clarifies approval of $53.9 million LCC loan conversion
News photo Premium Times  - “Presently, the government owns LCC 100 per cent since 2014, but the government decided to takeover the company due to its economic advantage in the near future."

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lagos Assembly clarifies approval of $53.9m LCC loan The Punch:
Lagos Assembly clarifies approval of $53.9m LCC loan
Lagos Assembly Clarifies Approval Of $53.9m LCC Loan Conversion Independent:
Lagos Assembly Clarifies Approval Of $53.9m LCC Loan Conversion
Lagos Assembly clarifies approval of $53.9m LCC loan conversion Pulse Nigeria:
Lagos Assembly clarifies approval of $53.9m LCC loan conversion
Lagos Assembly clarifies approval of $53.9m LCC loan conversion — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Lagos Assembly clarifies approval of $53.9m LCC loan conversion — NEWSVERGE
LCC ownership: Lagos Assembly clarifies approval to Gov Sanwo-Olu The News Guru:
LCC ownership: Lagos Assembly clarifies approval to Gov Sanwo-Olu
Lagos Assembly Clarifies Approval Of $53.9m LCC Loan Inside Business Nigeria:
Lagos Assembly Clarifies Approval Of $53.9m LCC Loan
Lagos Assembly clarifies approval of $53.9m LCC loan conversion Prompt News:
Lagos Assembly clarifies approval of $53.9m LCC loan conversion
Lagos Assembly Clarifies Approval Of $53.9m LCC Loan Conversion The New Diplomat:
Lagos Assembly Clarifies Approval Of $53.9m LCC Loan Conversion
Lagos Assembly Clarifies Approval Of $53.9m LCC Loan Conversion — NNN Paradise News:
Lagos Assembly Clarifies Approval Of $53.9m LCC Loan Conversion — NNN


   More Picks
1 BBNaija S6: I would have picked Peace as deputy, not Maria, says Pere - The Punch, 16 hours ago
2 Nollywood actor Stanley Rabbi Okoro dies of food poison | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 12 hours ago
3 My mum said I’m Igbo – Rihanna reveals - Lailas News, 16 hours ago
4 Nigeria Not among High-debt Risk Nations, DMO Insists - This Day, 20 hours ago
5 Wizkid gets MTV VMAs nomination for 'Brown Skin Girl' - Pulse Nigeria, 17 hours ago
6 Osun assembly passes bill to criminalise open grazing, movement of cattle by foot - The Cable, 7 hours ago
7 NDLEA arrests local gun manufacturer with G3 rifle, 78 rounds of live ammunition - Ripples Nigeria, 7 hours ago
8 Entrepreneur calls out Grammy-winner, Burna Boy for owing N1.2 million - Correct NG, 12 hours ago
9 BBNaija: Why I don’t want to be teammates with Maria again – Whitemoney - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 BBNaija: Yerins clarifies allegation of peeping at Maria inside bathroom - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info