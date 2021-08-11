Post News
Naija Dailies
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Appeal court dismisses kidnap suspect Evans' N200m suit against Police
The Punch
- NPHCDA, others inspect 177,600 J&J COVID-19 vaccines from AU
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Evans Loses N200m Suit Against Police In Appeal Court
Independent:
Evans Loses N200m Suit Against Police In Appeal Court
The News Guru:
Suspected kidnapper, Evans loses N200m suit against police in Appeal Court
CKN Nigeria:
Billionaire Kidnapper Evans Loses Case Over Properties Seizure At Court Of Appeal
Infotrust News:
Evans Loses N200m Suit Against Police In Appeal Court
The Capital:
Suspected Kidnapper, Evans Loses N200m Suit Against Police In Appeal Court
1
BBNaija S6: I would have picked Peace as deputy, not Maria, says Pere -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
2
Nollywood actor Stanley Rabbi Okoro dies of food poison | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
5 hours ago
3
Singer, Ladipoe, welcomes baby (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
4
Microfinance Bank MD bags five years imprisonment for N4.7m scam in Bauchi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
Nigerian DJ on the run as family accuses him of k*lling his 6-months pregnant lover . -
Instablog 9ja,
22 hours ago
6
Dangote's fortune shoots him to 117th on the global billionaires index latest ranking, Elon Musk tops list -
Legit,
24 hours ago
7
BBNaija: Yerins clarifies allegation of peeping at Maria inside bathroom -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
8
Wizkid gets MTV VMAs nomination for 'Brown Skin Girl' -
Pulse Nigeria,
10 hours ago
9
Abuja police detain Youtuber for criticising Apostle Suleman’s ‘money miracle’ -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
10
'Ultimate Love' Stars Theresa & Iyke Are Calling It Quits - "We hope you respect our decision" -
Bella Naija,
20 hours ago
