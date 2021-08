Did Feminists Cause Unproductivity Of Your Pastors? — Feminist Group Slams Bishop Oyedepo Over Comments On Marriage











The Nigeria Feminist Forum has condemned a recent statement attributed to the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, on feminism and marriage.

The forum’s reaction is to ... Sahara Reporters - David OyedepoThe Nigeria Feminist Forum has condemned a recent statement attributed to the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, on feminism and marriage.The forum’s reaction is to ...



News Credibility Score: 99%