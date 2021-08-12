Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Super Eagles Drop 7 Places In Latest FIFA Rankings
News photo The Trent  - The Super Eagles of Nigeria have dropped seven places from 27th to 37th with 1480 points in the latest FIFACoca-Cola world rankings released on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

