Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Justin Bieber appreciates Wizkid for featuring him on ‘Essence’ remix.
Naija Parrot  - Wizkid is doing GOAT things!! Wizkid fans all over the world are currently in a joyous mood over the anticipation of an unprecedented remix to his hit song with Tems, Essence. Justin Bieber was featured on the song, and by all indications, it is going ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Justin Bieber, Wizkid, Tems to release remix of ESSENCE Oyo Gist:
Justin Bieber, Wizkid, Tems to release remix of ESSENCE
WizKid – Essence ft. GL Trends:
WizKid – Essence ft.
Wizkid, Tems, Justin Bieber – Essence (Remix) Akpraise:
Wizkid, Tems, Justin Bieber – Essence (Remix)
Wizkid Features Justin Bieber & Tems on ‘Essence Remix’ – LISTEN! Tunde Ednut:
Wizkid Features Justin Bieber & Tems on ‘Essence Remix’ – LISTEN!
Wizkid joins forces with Justin Bieber on Essence Remix Kemi Filani Blog:
Wizkid joins forces with Justin Bieber on Essence Remix


   More Picks
1 Billionaire singer Rihanna traces her root to Igbos in Nigeria - Financial Watch, 13 hours ago
2 Mohammed Fawehinmi: Buhari condoles with late activist's family - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 BBNaija S6: I would have picked Peace as deputy, not Maria, says Pere - The Punch, 22 hours ago
4 Nollywood actor Stanley Rabbi Okoro dies of food poison | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Wizkid gets MTV VMAs nomination for 'Brown Skin Girl' - Pulse Nigeria, 23 hours ago
6 Osun assembly passes bill to criminalise open grazing, movement of cattle by foot - The Cable, 13 hours ago
7 Lagos Assembly clarifies approval of $53.9 million LCC loan conversion - Premium Times, 13 hours ago
8 NDLEA arrests local gun manufacturer with G3 rifle, 78 rounds of live ammunition - Ripples Nigeria, 13 hours ago
9 Entrepreneur calls out Grammy-winner, Burna Boy for owing N1.2 million - Correct NG, 18 hours ago
10 BBNaija: Why I don’t want to be teammates with Maria again – Whitemoney - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info