Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija: I don’t regret kissing Emmanuel, was tipsy – Liquorose
Daily Post  - Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Liquorose has said she does not regret kissing Emmanuel on Saturday night. Recall that Liquorose got tipsy on Friday and Saturday nights which got her making advances at Emmanuel. Liquorose went to Emmanuel in the ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBNaija: “I don’t regret kissing Emmanuel”- Liquorose Oyo Gist:
BBNaija: “I don’t regret kissing Emmanuel”- Liquorose
BBNaija: I don’t regret kissing Emmanuel– Liquorose The News Guru:
BBNaija: I don’t regret kissing Emmanuel– Liquorose
#BBNaija: "Although I was tipsy, I don Gist Reel:
#BBNaija: "Although I was tipsy, I don't regret kissing Emmanuel" - Liquorose tells Biggie
BBNaija: I Don’t Regret Kissing Emmanuel, I Was Tipsy – Liquorose Opens Up Online Nigeria:
BBNaija: I Don’t Regret Kissing Emmanuel, I Was Tipsy – Liquorose Opens Up
I Don’t Regret Kissing Emmanuel, I Was Tipsy – Liquorose Opens Up Gist 36:
I Don’t Regret Kissing Emmanuel, I Was Tipsy – Liquorose Opens Up
I Don’t Regret Kissing Emmanuel, I Was Tipsy – Liquorose Opens Up Republican Nigeria:
I Don’t Regret Kissing Emmanuel, I Was Tipsy – Liquorose Opens Up
#BBNaija: Liquorose Opens Up On Kissing Emmanuel Gist Lovers:
#BBNaija: Liquorose Opens Up On Kissing Emmanuel
BBNaija: I Don’t Regret Kissing Emmanuel, I Was Tipsy – Liquorose Opens Up Tori News:
BBNaija: I Don’t Regret Kissing Emmanuel, I Was Tipsy – Liquorose Opens Up


   More Picks
1 Nollywood actor Stanley Rabbi Okoro dies of food poison | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Entrepreneur calls out Grammy-winner, Burna Boy for owing N1.2 million - Correct NG, 23 hours ago
3 Osun assembly passes bill to criminalise open grazing, movement of cattle by foot - The Cable, 18 hours ago
4 Chelsea finally confirm Romelu Lukaku signing from Inter Milan for £98m (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 Did Feminists Cause Unproductivity Of Your Pastors? — Feminist Group Slams Bishop Oyedepo Over Comments On Marriage - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
6 Lagos Assembly clarifies approval of $53.9 million LCC loan conversion - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
7 'Welcome Leo'- Messi meets teammates at first PSG training session - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
8 Super Eagles Drop 7 Places In Latest FIFA Rankings - The Trent, 13 hours ago
9 NDLEA arrests local gun manufacturer with G3 rifle, 78 rounds of live ammunition - Ripples Nigeria, 18 hours ago
10 Plenty photos! Tinubu visits President Buhari using walking stick | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info