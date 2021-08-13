Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


DJ Khaled reveals he and his family just recovered from Covid
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - DJ Khaled has revealed that he and his family contracted coronavirus and just recovered. 

 

The American record executive made this known on Instagram. 

 

He thanke

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

DJ Khaled reveals his family recovered from COVID-19 - P.M. News PM News:
DJ Khaled reveals his family recovered from COVID-19 - P.M. News
DJ Khaled says he and his family just recovered from covid-19 Pulse Nigeria:
DJ Khaled says he and his family just recovered from covid-19
DJ Khaled reveals his family recovered from COVID-19 | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
DJ Khaled reveals his family recovered from COVID-19 | Ladun Liadi's Blog
DJ Khaled Reveals He And His Family Just Recovered From COVID-19 Republican Nigeria:
DJ Khaled Reveals He And His Family Just Recovered From COVID-19
DJ Khaled, family recover from COVID-19 EE Live:
DJ Khaled, family recover from COVID-19
DJ Khaled Reveals He And His Family Just Recovered From COVID-19 Tori News:
DJ Khaled Reveals He And His Family Just Recovered From COVID-19


   More Picks
1 Wamakko speaks on death of late ex-President Shagari's widow - P.M. News - PM News, 12 hours ago
2 BBNaija: I don’t regret kissing Emmanuel, was tipsy – Liquorose - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
3 FirstBank to sponsor Obasanjo’s golf tournament - The Punch, 20 hours ago
4 Cholera has killed 146 people in Kebbi this year - Rapid Response Team - Pulse Nigeria, 7 hours ago
5 PDP files lawsuit seeking removal of Mai Mala Buni as Yobe Governor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Wizkid features Justin Bieber on 'Essence (Remix)' with 'Made In Lagos (Deluxe)' set to land - Pulse Nigeria, 6 hours ago
7 Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho: Why Biafra, Yoruba nation won’t work – Abdulsalami Abubakar - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
8 FCT Minister flags off construction of Kagini Train Station's access road, car park - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
9 BBNaija: Details of Biggie’s secret diary session with Arin, Jackie B, Saga - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
10 BBNaija S6: My mother tried to abort me, says Angel - The Punch, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info