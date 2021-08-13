Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Biafra: We're not compromised, didn't receive money from govt - Nnamdi Kanu's family
Daily Post
- Biafra: We're not compromised, didn't receive money from govt - Nnamdi Kanu's family
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Republican Nigeria:
Biafra: We’re Not Compromised, Govt Didn’t Give Us Money – Nnamdi Kanu’s Family
Within Nigeria:
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu’s family speaks on receiving money from govt
Naija News:
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Yet To Get Access To His Family – IPOB Lawyer
Tunde Ednut:
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Yet To Get Access To His Family – IPOB Lawyer
Tori News:
Biafra: We’re Not Compromised, Govt Didn’t Give Us Money - Nnamdi Kanu’s Family
More Picks
1
Nollywood actor Stanley Rabbi Okoro dies of food poison | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Entrepreneur calls out Grammy-winner, Burna Boy for owing N1.2 million -
Correct NG,
23 hours ago
3
Osun assembly passes bill to criminalise open grazing, movement of cattle by foot -
The Cable,
18 hours ago
4
Chelsea finally confirm Romelu Lukaku signing from Inter Milan for £98m (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
5
Did Feminists Cause Unproductivity Of Your Pastors? — Feminist Group Slams Bishop Oyedepo Over Comments On Marriage -
Sahara Reporters,
16 hours ago
6
Lagos Assembly clarifies approval of $53.9 million LCC loan conversion -
Premium Times,
18 hours ago
7
'Welcome Leo'- Messi meets teammates at first PSG training session -
The Guardian,
22 hours ago
8
Super Eagles Drop 7 Places In Latest FIFA Rankings -
The Trent,
13 hours ago
9
NDLEA arrests local gun manufacturer with G3 rifle, 78 rounds of live ammunition -
Ripples Nigeria,
18 hours ago
10
Plenty photos! Tinubu visits President Buhari using walking stick | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
8 hours ago
