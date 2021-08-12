Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023 Presidency: 'Former Minister of Works, Adeseye Ogunlewe is suffering from mouth diarrhea' ? Ohanaeze Ndigbo reacts to claim of Igbos not being united
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Top Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has reacted to Former Minister of Works, Adeseye Ogunlewe's claim of Igbos not being united in the clamour for an Igbo presidency. 

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023 presidency: Ogunlewe suffering from mouth diarrhea - Ohanaeze Ndigbo Daily Post:
2023 presidency: Ogunlewe suffering from mouth diarrhea - Ohanaeze Ndigbo
South East prepared to succeed Buhari, Ohanaeze replies Ogunlewe The Guardian:
South East prepared to succeed Buhari, Ohanaeze replies Ogunlewe
Igbo presidency: Ohanaeze blasts Ogunlewe – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Igbo presidency: Ohanaeze blasts Ogunlewe – The Sun Nigeria
Igbo presidency: Ohanaeze lambasts Tinubu’s ally Senator Ogunlewe The Herald:
Igbo presidency: Ohanaeze lambasts Tinubu’s ally Senator Ogunlewe
The Citizen:
Ohanaeze blasts Ogunlewe over remarks on Igbo presidency
2023 Presidency: Ogunlewe Suffering From Mouth Diarrhea Republican Nigeria:
2023 Presidency: Ogunlewe Suffering From Mouth Diarrhea
Igbo presidency: “You have Mouth Diarrhoea” – Ohanaeze replies Ogunlewe Politics Nigeria:
Igbo presidency: “You have Mouth Diarrhoea” – Ohanaeze replies Ogunlewe
2023: Ohanaeze Blasts Ogunlewe Over Statement On Igbo Presidency Anaedo Online:
2023: Ohanaeze Blasts Ogunlewe Over Statement On Igbo Presidency
2023 Presidency: Ogunlewe Suffering From Mouth Diarrhea - Ohanaeze Blasts His Over Comment Tori News:
2023 Presidency: Ogunlewe Suffering From Mouth Diarrhea - Ohanaeze Blasts His Over Comment


   More Picks
1 Nollywood actor Stanley Rabbi Okoro dies of food poison | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Entrepreneur calls out Grammy-winner, Burna Boy for owing N1.2 million - Correct NG, 23 hours ago
3 Osun assembly passes bill to criminalise open grazing, movement of cattle by foot - The Cable, 18 hours ago
4 Chelsea finally confirm Romelu Lukaku signing from Inter Milan for £98m (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 Did Feminists Cause Unproductivity Of Your Pastors? — Feminist Group Slams Bishop Oyedepo Over Comments On Marriage - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
6 Lagos Assembly clarifies approval of $53.9 million LCC loan conversion - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
7 'Welcome Leo'- Messi meets teammates at first PSG training session - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
8 Super Eagles Drop 7 Places In Latest FIFA Rankings - The Trent, 13 hours ago
9 NDLEA arrests local gun manufacturer with G3 rifle, 78 rounds of live ammunition - Ripples Nigeria, 18 hours ago
10 Plenty photos! Tinubu visits President Buhari using walking stick | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info