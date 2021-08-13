Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Daily Times
News at a Glance
Nigeria strongly backs biennial World Cup and calls for football world to unite in support
Pulse Nigeria
- CAJ News Africa
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Complete Sports:
NFF Board Back Pinnick’s position On Two-Year World Cup Cycle
The Guardian:
NFF board supports Pinnick’s backing for biennial World Cup cycle
Premium Times:
Pinnick throws support behind biennial FIFA World Cup proposal
Prompt News:
NFF Board backs Pinnick’s position on two-year World Cup cycle
Online Nigeria:
NFF Board Back Pinnick’s position On Two-Year World Cup Cycle
More Picks
1
Wamakko speaks on death of late ex-President Shagari's widow - P.M. News -
PM News,
20 hours ago
2
BBNaija: I don’t regret kissing Emmanuel, was tipsy – Liquorose -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
3
Wizkid features Justin Bieber on 'Essence (Remix)' with 'Made In Lagos (Deluxe)' set to land -
Pulse Nigeria,
15 hours ago
4
FCT Minister flags off construction of Kagini Train Station's access road, car park -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
5
BBNaija: Maria, Pere predict housemates to be evicted on Sunday -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
6
No ransom paid for Niger commissioner Mohammed Idris: Family - P.M. News -
PM News,
19 hours ago
7
BBNaija: Details of Biggie’s secret diary session with Arin, Jackie B, Saga -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
8
Nigeria, three other countries get £16.2m UK grant to fight plastic pollution -
The News Guru,
11 hours ago
9
BBNaija S6: Why I feel uncomfortable around Cross – Saskay -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
10
BBNaija S6: Saskay accuses Yousef of emotional blackmail -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
