Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija S6: Saskay accuses Yousef of emotional blackmail
The Punch  - Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Saskay, has accused Yousef of emotionally blackmailing her with his attitude.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Saskay Accuses Yousef Of Emotional Blackmail Gist 36:
Saskay Accuses Yousef Of Emotional Blackmail
Saskay Accuses Yousef Of Emotional Blackmail Republican Nigeria:
Saskay Accuses Yousef Of Emotional Blackmail
BBNaija: Saskay Accuses Yousef Of Emotional Blackmail GQ Buzz:
BBNaija: Saskay Accuses Yousef Of Emotional Blackmail
#BBNaija 2021: “Yousef is trying to emotionally blackmail me” – Saskay (Video) Luci Post:
#BBNaija 2021: “Yousef is trying to emotionally blackmail me” – Saskay (Video)
#BBNaija: “Yousef is trying to emotionally blackmail me” – Saskay (video) Naija Parrot:
#BBNaija: “Yousef is trying to emotionally blackmail me” – Saskay (video)
#BBNaija: “Yousef Is Trying To Emotionally Blackmail Me” – Saskay News of Africa:
#BBNaija: “Yousef Is Trying To Emotionally Blackmail Me” – Saskay
BBNaija: Saskay Accuses Yousef Of Emotional Blackmail Tori News:
BBNaija: Saskay Accuses Yousef Of Emotional Blackmail


   More Picks
1 BBNaija: I don’t regret kissing Emmanuel, was tipsy – Liquorose - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
2 "Happy 2nd Birthday To My Darling Cute Son"- Toyin Abraham Celebrates Son - Infotrust News, 14 hours ago
3 Cholera has killed 146 people in Kebbi this year - Rapid Response Team - Pulse Nigeria, 4 hours ago
4 Plenty photos! Tinubu visits President Buhari using walking stick | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Osun assembly passes bill to criminalise open grazing, movement of cattle by foot - The Cable, 23 hours ago
6 FirstBank to sponsor Obasanjo’s golf tournament - The Punch, 16 hours ago
7 Did Feminists Cause Unproductivity Of Your Pastors? — Feminist Group Slams Bishop Oyedepo Over Comments On Marriage - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
8 Lagos Assembly clarifies approval of $53.9 million LCC loan conversion - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
9 Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho: Why Biafra, Yoruba nation won’t work – Abdulsalami Abubakar - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 Wamakko speaks on death of late ex-President Shagari's widow - P.M. News - PM News, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info