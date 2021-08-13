Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BBNaija: Maria, Pere predict housemates to be evicted on Sunday
Daily Post  - Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 6 housemates, Maria and Pere have predicted housemates that will be evicted on Sunday. Pere speaking to Maria in the HOH room said Arin is going to get evicted from the show on Sunday. “I can’t believe Niyi left and ...

