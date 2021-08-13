Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Emir Of Argungu To Turban Lai Mohammed As ‘Kakakin Kebbi’ September 25
The Street Journal  - Lai Mohammed The Emir of Argungu, in Kebbi, Alhaji Mohammed Mera, will on Sept. 25 turban the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed with the highly revered traditional title of ‘Kakakin Kebbi” (Ambassador of Kebbi). This is contained ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

