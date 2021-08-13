Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Joe Willock Joins Newcastle United On Permanent Deal From Arsenal
News photo Naija News  - Newcastle United on Friday completed the permanent signing of midfielder Joe Willock from Arsenal. Naija News reports that the box-to-box midfielder enjoyed a successful loan spell with the Magpies last season, during which time he scored in the last ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

