Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Imo Police Command gets new CP
News photo Daily Post  - CP Hussaini Rabiu has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Police in Imo State Command. He takes over from CP Abutu Yaro who has been redeployed to Force Provost Department, Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Abuja. The Command’s Public Relations ...

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Rabiu takes over from Yaro as new Imo CP Vanguard News:
Rabiu takes over from Yaro as new Imo CP
Zamfara gets new Police Commissioner AIT:
Zamfara gets new Police Commissioner
New Commissioner Of Police Assumes Duty In Imo State Igbere TV News:
New Commissioner Of Police Assumes Duty In Imo State
Imo Gets New Police Commissioner Amid ‘Unknown Gunmen’ Attacks Signal:
Imo Gets New Police Commissioner Amid ‘Unknown Gunmen’ Attacks
Unknown Gunmen: Imo Gets New Police Commissioner Anaedo Online:
Unknown Gunmen: Imo Gets New Police Commissioner
IPOB Attacks: Imo Gets New Police Commissioner Naija News:
IPOB Attacks: Imo Gets New Police Commissioner


   More Picks
1 Wizkid features Justin Bieber on 'Essence (Remix)' with 'Made In Lagos (Deluxe)' set to land - Pulse Nigeria, 24 hours ago
2 Nigeria, three other countries get £16.2m UK grant to fight plastic pollution - The News Guru, 19 hours ago
3 2023: Buhari's visit to Tinubu was goodwill - Presidency - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
4 'Arsenal Fans Don't Deserve To Get Used To This', Rwanda's Kagame Laments After Loss To Brentford - News Break, 4 hours ago
5 BBNaija: Maria, Pere predict housemates to be evicted on Sunday - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 I am not aware Atiku is contesting 2023 presidency - Wike - P.M. News - PM News, 9 hours ago
7 Actress ChaCha Eke-Faani's husband taps her butt as she twerks for him in new video - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 EFCC arrests 42 suspected internet fraudsters in Awka and Enugu (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 BBNaija S6: Why I feel uncomfortable around Cross – Saskay - The Punch, 23 hours ago
10 Atiku mourns Joda’s departure, says ‘An iroko has fallen’ - The Eagle Online, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info