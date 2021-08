Diplomat’s assault: ‘Nigerians being ridiculed under Buhari’ – PDP wants Indonesia sanctioned Daily Post - The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the assault of a Nigerian diplomat in Indonesia. National Chairman, Uche Secondus said Nigerians are being humiliated abroad under President Muhammadu Buhari. He urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) ...



News Credibility Score: 99%