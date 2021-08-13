Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Children killed in fresh Borno explosion
News photo Daily Trust  - Five children were killed when a disused grenade they were playing with exploded outside the northeast Nigerian town of Ngala, near the border with Cameroon, militiamen told AFP Friday. “The five children picked up the explosive while herding in ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Explosion claims five children in Borno Daily Post:
Explosion claims five children in Borno
Five children killed in Borno explosion The Nation:
Five children killed in Borno explosion
Explosion claims five children in Borno Within Nigeria:
Explosion claims five children in Borno
Horror! Five Children Die In Borno As Grenade Explodes In Their Hands While They Were Playing With It Tori News:
Horror! Five Children Die In Borno As Grenade Explodes In Their Hands While They Were Playing With It


