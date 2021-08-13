Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

See the wedding invitation letter of President Buhari's son, Yusuf
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The wedding of President Buhari's son Yusuf to his bride, Zahra Bayero, will hold on August 20. The invitation letter has now been released online.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

