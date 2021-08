Nigerian pastor and his wife welcome twins after 13 years of marriage Yaba Left Online - A Nigerian pastor, Felix Onuoha and his wife are currently in a celebratory mood as they recently welcomed a set of twins, after 13 years of marriage. Pastor Onuoha, from Owerri, Imo State shared the good news last saturday, August 7, 2021.



