Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Any woman who questions the position of a man in the family is under a demonic influence - Faith Oyedepo
Yaba Left Online  - Mrs. Faith Oyedepo, wife of Bishop David Oyedepo, has said any woman or women’s organization that attempts to question the position of man in a family should be seen as one under a demonic influence.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Women Questioning Men Global Village Extra:
Women Questioning Men's Position In Family Demonic - Bishop Oyedepo's Wife
Any Woman That Questions The Husband Talk Glitz:
Any Woman That Questions The Husband's Position Is Demonic - Faith Oyedepo
Salone:
UPDATE – Feminism: Women Questioning Men’s Position In Family Are Demonic – Faith Oyedepo Declares
Any woman who questions the position of a man in the family is under a demonic influence – Faith Oyedepo Naija Parrot:
Any woman who questions the position of a man in the family is under a demonic influence – Faith Oyedepo


   More Picks
1 Wamakko speaks on death of late ex-President Shagari's widow - P.M. News - PM News, 20 hours ago
2 BBNaija: I don’t regret kissing Emmanuel, was tipsy – Liquorose - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 Wizkid features Justin Bieber on 'Essence (Remix)' with 'Made In Lagos (Deluxe)' set to land - Pulse Nigeria, 15 hours ago
4 FCT Minister flags off construction of Kagini Train Station's access road, car park - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 BBNaija: Maria, Pere predict housemates to be evicted on Sunday - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
6 No ransom paid for Niger commissioner Mohammed Idris: Family - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
7 BBNaija: Details of Biggie’s secret diary session with Arin, Jackie B, Saga - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 Nigeria, three other countries get £16.2m UK grant to fight plastic pollution - The News Guru, 11 hours ago
9 BBNaija S6: Why I feel uncomfortable around Cross – Saskay - The Punch, 14 hours ago
10 BBNaija S6: Saskay accuses Yousef of emotional blackmail - The Punch, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info