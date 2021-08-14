Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Arteta begs Arsenal fans after Brentford shock loss - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta apologises to the club's fans following a shocking 2-0 defeat to Premier League debutants Brentford.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Wizkid features Justin Bieber on 'Essence (Remix)' with 'Made In Lagos (Deluxe)' set to land - Pulse Nigeria, 20 hours ago
2 Ahmed Joda was a hero: Buhari mourns 'last man standing'  - P.M. News - PM News, 13 hours ago
3 BBNaija: Maria, Pere predict housemates to be evicted on Sunday - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 EFCC arrests 42 suspected internet fraudsters in Awka and Enugu (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Sit-at-Home Suspension: Nnamdi Kanu’s family Apologizes to IPOB - Tori News, 16 hours ago
6 BBNaija S6: Pere advises Maria to pray against eviction - The Punch, 21 hours ago
7 BBNaija S6: Why I feel uncomfortable around Cross – Saskay - The Punch, 19 hours ago
8 BBNaija S6: Saskay accuses Yousef of emotional blackmail - The Punch, 22 hours ago
9 2023: Buhari's visit to Tinubu was goodwill - Presidency - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
10 Atiku mourns Joda’s departure, says ‘An iroko has fallen’ - The Eagle Online, 5 hours ago
