IDPs angry as Borno govt plans reintegration of 1,000 ‘repentant’ Boko Haram fighters
News photo The Punch  - The decision by the Borno State Government to reintegrate over 1,000 repentant Boko Haram fighters into society has generated annoyance by some Internally Displaced Persons in the North-East.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

