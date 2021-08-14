Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria’s inflation will drop to single digit in 2022 – CBN
News photo The Punch  - The Central Bank of Nigeria has said it sees the country’s inflation rate dropping to single digit next year, with the full implementation of its recent policies designed to boost different sectors of the economy.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

