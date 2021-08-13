Post News
News at a Glance
Why I refused admission into other varsities except UNILAG –Laycon | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Ladun Liadi Blog
- Why I refused admission into other varsities except UNILAG –Laycon..
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Why I refused admission into other varsities except UNILAG –Laycon
Glamsquad Magazine:
UNILAG’s alumnus Laycon reveals why he refused admission into other varsities
Republican Nigeria:
Why I Refused Admission Into Other Universities Except UNILAG – Laycon Opens Up
Tori News:
Why I Refused Admission Into Other Universities Except UNILAG – Laycon Opens Up
More Picks
1
Wizkid features Justin Bieber on 'Essence (Remix)' with 'Made In Lagos (Deluxe)' set to land -
Pulse Nigeria,
22 hours ago
2
IPOB Cancels Monday Sit-At-Home In S/East, Restricts To Kanu’s Court Days -
The Will,
25 mins ago
3
Nigeria, three other countries get £16.2m UK grant to fight plastic pollution -
The News Guru,
17 hours ago
4
We remain strong, determined in tackling insecurity – Buhari -
The Guardian,
20 hours ago
5
BBNaija: Maria, Pere predict housemates to be evicted on Sunday -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
6
BBNaija S6: Pere advises Maria to pray against eviction -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
7
2023: Buhari's visit to Tinubu was goodwill - Presidency -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
8
I am not aware Atiku is contesting 2023 presidency - Wike - P.M. News -
PM News,
7 hours ago
9
EFCC arrests 42 suspected internet fraudsters in Awka and Enugu (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
10
BBNaija S6: Why I feel uncomfortable around Cross – Saskay -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
