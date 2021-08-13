Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija S6: Whitemoney in kitchen after food clash among housemates
The Punch  - The kitchen drama in the Big Brother Shine Ya Eye house caused altercations among the housemates, which forced Whitemoney to cook for them at last.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Whitemoney Returns To The Kitchen Igbere TV News:
BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Whitemoney Returns To The Kitchen
#BBNaija: Whitemoney returns to the kitchen after food clash among housemates Oyo Gist:
#BBNaija: Whitemoney returns to the kitchen after food clash among housemates
BBNaija 2022: God Of Whitemoney Strikes As Housemates Clash Over Food Mismanagement After Being Sacked From The Kitchen Naija on Point:
BBNaija 2022: God Of Whitemoney Strikes As Housemates Clash Over Food Mismanagement After Being Sacked From The Kitchen
BBNaija: Whitemoney In Kitchen After Food Clash Among Housemates Tori News:
BBNaija: Whitemoney In Kitchen After Food Clash Among Housemates


   More Picks
1 “University made me feel like a failure, Boys were getting As and future looking bright, i was dropping mixtapes..” – Rapper BlaqBonez - Luci Post, 5 hours ago
2 'Arsenal Fans Don't Deserve To Get Used To This', Rwanda's Kagame Laments After Loss To Brentford - News Break, 10 hours ago
3 Actress ChaCha Eke-Faani's husband taps her butt as she twerks for him in new video - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 BBNaija S6: Whitemoney avoids cuddling Princess, flees from room - The Punch, 10 hours ago
5 2023 Presidency: I’m Not Aware — Wike Opens Up On Atiku Contesting - InfoStride News - The Info Stride, 7 hours ago
6 2023: Buhari's visit to Tinubu was goodwill - Presidency - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 President Buhari mourns losses to floods in Niger Republic, states in Nigeria - Encomium Magazine, 21 hours ago
8 Any woman who questions the position of a man in the family is under a demonic influence - Faith Oyedepo - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
9 EFCC arrests 42 suspected internet fraudsters in Awka and Enugu (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 NAF establishes Ombudsman office to receive citizens, personnel's complaints - The Punch, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info