Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Daily Times
News at a Glance
Pakistani journalist calls out Nigerian Twitter user for passing off a Pakistani road as Governor El-Rufai's project
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Pakistani journalist has called out a Nigerian Twitter user for passing off a Pakistani road as Governor El-Rufai's project.
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
GOBE!! Pakistani Journalist Slams Nigerian Twitter User For Passing Off A Pakistani Road As El-Rufai’s
My Celebrity & I:
Pakistani Journalist Calls Out Nigerian Twitter User for passing off a Pakistani Road as Governor El-Rufai’s project
Instablog 9ja:
Pakistani journalist calls out Nigerian Twitter user for passing off a Pakistani road as Governor El-Rufai's project
Infotrust News:
Pakistani Journalist Calls Out Nigerian Twitter User For Passing Off A Pakistani Road As Governor El-Rufai’s Project
More Picks
1
N380 per litre? FG takes final decision as governors, oil marketers recommend new price of petrol -
Legit,
13 hours ago
2
Nigerian sues UK government for denying him entry after he failed to 'properly draw his company's logo and name his M.D' after landing at Manchester airport -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
BBNaija S6: Whitemoney avoids cuddling Princess, flees from room -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
4
'Arsenal Fans Don't Deserve To Get Used To This', Rwanda's Kagame Laments After Loss To Brentford -
News Break,
16 hours ago
5
''I fully align with Bishop David Oyedepo?s position that a wife is to be subject to her husband''- Reno Omokri -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
6
2023 Presidency: I’m Not Aware — Wike Opens Up On Atiku Contesting - InfoStride News -
The Info Stride,
14 hours ago
7
Presidency reveals first thing Buhari will do after returning to Nigeria -
Legit,
15 hours ago
8
Father Mbaka dumps Barcelona; follows Messi to PSG -
Lailas News,
13 hours ago
9
2023: Buhari's visit to Tinubu was goodwill - Presidency -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
10
Let’s Take Bold, Big Decisions to Make a Difference in Our Civil Service – Osinbajo -
The News,
12 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...