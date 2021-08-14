Post News
News at a Glance
'Arsenal Fans Don't Deserve To Get Used To This', Rwanda's Kagame Laments After Loss To Brentford
News Break
- President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, had blasted Arsenal after the club's 0-2 loss to Brentford on the opening day of the 2021/2022 Premier League season, saying
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
EPL: Arteta apologizes after Arsenal's 2-0 defeat to Brentford
Complete Sports:
Rwanda President Kagame Reacts To Arsenal's Shock Defeat To Brentford
PM News:
Arteta begs Arsenal fans after Brentford shock loss - P.M. News
The News Guru:
Rwanda President comments on Arsenal's shock loss to Brentford
Ladun Liadi Blog:
EPL: Arteta apologizes after Arsenal’s 2-0 defeat to Brentford | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Global Village Extra:
Arsenal Boss Arteta Apologizes After Loss To EPL New Club Brentford
Republican Nigeria:
Brentford 2-0 Arsenal: ‘I’m Sorry’ – Mikel Arteta Tell Fans
Goal Ball Live:
Brentford 2-0 Arsenal: ‘I’m Sorry’ - Mikel Arteta Tell Fans | GoalBall
More Picks
1
Wizkid features Justin Bieber on 'Essence (Remix)' with 'Made In Lagos (Deluxe)' set to land -
Pulse Nigeria,
24 hours ago
2
Nigeria, three other countries get £16.2m UK grant to fight plastic pollution -
The News Guru,
19 hours ago
3
2023: Buhari's visit to Tinubu was goodwill - Presidency -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
4
'Arsenal Fans Don't Deserve To Get Used To This', Rwanda's Kagame Laments After Loss To Brentford -
News Break,
4 hours ago
5
BBNaija: Maria, Pere predict housemates to be evicted on Sunday -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
6
I am not aware Atiku is contesting 2023 presidency - Wike - P.M. News -
PM News,
9 hours ago
7
Actress ChaCha Eke-Faani's husband taps her butt as she twerks for him in new video -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
8
EFCC arrests 42 suspected internet fraudsters in Awka and Enugu (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
9
BBNaija S6: Why I feel uncomfortable around Cross – Saskay -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
10
Atiku mourns Joda’s departure, says ‘An iroko has fallen’ -
The Eagle Online,
9 hours ago
