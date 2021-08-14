Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Daily Times
News at a Glance
I need a coded baby mother - Speed Darlington says as he narrates how he got dumped by a lady he was sending money to before arriving Nigeria (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Rapper Speed Darlington has narrated how he got dumped by a lady he was sending money to before arriving Nigeria. According to the rapper, the lady kept telling him that she’s “keeping herself for him” and went on to convince him by sharing a workout ...
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
I need a coded baby mother – Speed Darlington cries out as he narrates how he got dumped by a lady he sending money to before returning to Nigeria
The Dabigal Blog:
I need a coded baby mother – Speed Darlington cries out as he narrates how he got dumped by a lady he sending money to before returning to Nigeria
Gist Reel:
Speed Darlington narrates how he needs a coded a baby mother and he got dumped by a lady he was sending money to before arriving Nigeria.
Instablog 9ja:
I need a coded baby mother - Speed Darlington says as he narrates how he got dumped by a lady he was sending money to before arriving Nigeria
Correct Kid:
“I need a coded baby mother” – Rapper, Speed Darlington cries out as he narrates how he got dumped by a lady he sending money to before returning to Nigeria(Video)
Luci Post:
I need a coded baby mother – Speed Darlington cries out as he narrates how he got dumped by a lady he sending money to before returning to Nigeria
Naija Parrot:
I need a coded baby mother – Speed Darlington cries out as he narrates how he got dumped by a lady he sending money to before returning to Nigeria
More Picks
1
N380 per litre? FG takes final decision as governors, oil marketers recommend new price of petrol -
Legit,
19 hours ago
2
BBNaija S6: Whitemoney avoids cuddling Princess, flees from room -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
3
'Arsenal Fans Don't Deserve To Get Used To This', Rwanda's Kagame Laments After Loss To Brentford -
News Break,
22 hours ago
4
''I fully align with Bishop David Oyedepo?s position that a wife is to be subject to her husband''- Reno Omokri -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
2023 Presidency: I’m Not Aware — Wike Opens Up On Atiku Contesting - InfoStride News -
The Info Stride,
20 hours ago
6
Presidency reveals first thing Buhari will do after returning to Nigeria -
Legit,
21 hours ago
7
Trailed by violence and loss, IPOB suspends sit-at-home order -
Premium Times,
16 hours ago
8
I need a coded baby mother - Speed Darlington says as he narrates how he got dumped by a lady he was sending money to before arriving Nigeria (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
9
Let’s Take Bold, Big Decisions to Make a Difference in Our Civil Service – Osinbajo -
The News,
19 hours ago
10
Plateau: Scores killed, many injured as youths clash with Fulanis in Jos -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...