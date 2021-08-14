Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Mob sets suspected burglar ablaze in Delta
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Luck ran out of a suspected burglar at the wee hours of Saturday as he was douched with petrol and set ablaze by a mob in Warri, Delta State. Sources said

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Angry mob set suspected thief ablaze in Delta Daily Post:
Angry mob set suspected thief ablaze in Delta
Mob sets robbery suspect ablaze in Warri Vanguard News:
Mob sets robbery suspect ablaze in Warri
Angry Mob Set Suspected Thief Ablaze In Delta The Trent:
Angry Mob Set Suspected Thief Ablaze In Delta
Angry mob set suspected thief ablaze in Delta Within Nigeria:
Angry mob set suspected thief ablaze in Delta


   More Picks
1 Actress ChaCha Eke-Faani's husband taps her butt as she twerks for him in new video - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 BBNaija S6: Whitemoney avoids cuddling Princess, flees from room - The Punch, 14 hours ago
3 'Arsenal Fans Don't Deserve To Get Used To This', Rwanda's Kagame Laments After Loss To Brentford - News Break, 13 hours ago
4 2023 Presidency: I’m Not Aware — Wike Opens Up On Atiku Contesting - InfoStride News - The Info Stride, 11 hours ago
5 2023: Buhari's visit to Tinubu was goodwill - Presidency - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
6 Presidency reveals first thing Buhari will do after returning to Nigeria - Legit, 12 hours ago
7 Father Mbaka dumps Barcelona; follows Messi to PSG - Lailas News, 10 hours ago
8 NAF establishes Ombudsman office to receive citizens, personnel's complaints - The Punch, 16 hours ago
9 Plateau: Scores killed, many injured as youths clash with Fulanis in Jos - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
10 EFCC educates Nigerians on how to properly write a petition to the agency - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info