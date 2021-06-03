Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

IPOB Cancels Monday Sit-At-Home In S/East, Restricts To Kanu’s Court Days
The Will  - August 14, (THEWILL) - South-East separatist group, the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has suspended the Monday sit-at-home order. IPOB had ordered its followers and people of the South-East to sit-at-home every Monday. The move was aimed ...

