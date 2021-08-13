Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Biafra: Ex-IPOB deputy leader reveals abomination allegedly committed by Nnamdi Kanu
Daily Post  - Former deputy leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Uche Mefor, has alleged that Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the group committed “sacrilege and abomination”. Mefor said that beheading of Igbo people happened under the Kanu-led IPOB. He claimed ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Biafra: Ex-IPOB deputy leader reveals abomination allegedly committed by Nnamdi Kanu Nigerian Eye:
Biafra: Ex-IPOB deputy leader reveals abomination allegedly committed by Nnamdi Kanu
IPOB Ex-Deputy Leader, Uche Mefor Reveals Abomination Committed By Nnamdi Kanu Kanyi Daily:
IPOB Ex-Deputy Leader, Uche Mefor Reveals Abomination Committed By Nnamdi Kanu
Biafra: Uche Mefor points out abomination committed by Nnamdi Kanu Politics Nigeria:
Biafra: Uche Mefor points out abomination committed by Nnamdi Kanu
National Daily:
“Make this day that the spirit of the land shall continue to work against IPOB Nnamdi Kanu”—IPOB’s ex deputy leader


   More Picks
1 'Arsenal Fans Don't Deserve To Get Used To This', Rwanda's Kagame Laments After Loss To Brentford - News Break, 8 hours ago
2 Actress ChaCha Eke-Faani's husband taps her butt as she twerks for him in new video - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Nigeria, three other countries get £16.2m UK grant to fight plastic pollution - The News Guru, 23 hours ago
4 “University made me feel like a failure, Boys were getting As and future looking bright, i was dropping mixtapes..” – Rapper BlaqBonez - Luci Post, 3 hours ago
5 BBNaija: I want Angel’s spirit in Maria’s body – Kayvee - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
6 BBNaija S6: Whitemoney avoids cuddling Princess, flees from room - The Punch, 8 hours ago
7 2023: Buhari's visit to Tinubu was goodwill - Presidency - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
8 President Buhari mourns losses to floods in Niger Republic, states in Nigeria - Encomium Magazine, 20 hours ago
9 Any woman who questions the position of a man in the family is under a demonic influence - Faith Oyedepo - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
10 I am not aware Atiku is contesting 2023 presidency - Wike - P.M. News - PM News, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info