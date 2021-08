Nigerian OAP set to wed man she met at #ENDSARS prayer walk in Uyo Linda Ikeji Blog - Nigerian On-Air-personality, Umoh Unyine, is excited as she is set to say ''I do'' to her fiance. In a post shared on her Facebook page, Umoh revealed that she and her fiance met during the #ENDSARS prayer walk protest in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.



