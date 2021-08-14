Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fernandes Scores 3, Pogba Sets Up 4 As Man Utd Tops Leeds 5-1
News photo Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Fernandes, Pogba shine as five-star Man Utd thrash Leeds Daily Trust:
Fernandes, Pogba shine as five-star Man Utd thrash Leeds
Fernandes, Pogba shine as five-star Man Utd thrash Leeds The Guardian:
Fernandes, Pogba shine as five-star Man Utd thrash Leeds
EPL: Fernandes, Pogba shine as five-star Man U thrash Leeds The Eagle Online:
EPL: Fernandes, Pogba shine as five-star Man U thrash Leeds


   More Picks
1 Actress ChaCha Eke-Faani's husband taps her butt as she twerks for him in new video - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 “University made me feel like a failure, Boys were getting As and future looking bright, i was dropping mixtapes..” – Rapper BlaqBonez - Luci Post, 6 hours ago
3 BBNaija S6: Whitemoney avoids cuddling Princess, flees from room - The Punch, 12 hours ago
4 'Arsenal Fans Don't Deserve To Get Used To This', Rwanda's Kagame Laments After Loss To Brentford - News Break, 11 hours ago
5 2023 Presidency: I’m Not Aware — Wike Opens Up On Atiku Contesting - InfoStride News - The Info Stride, 9 hours ago
6 2023: Buhari's visit to Tinubu was goodwill - Presidency - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
7 President Buhari mourns losses to floods in Niger Republic, states in Nigeria - Encomium Magazine, 23 hours ago
8 Any woman who questions the position of a man in the family is under a demonic influence - Faith Oyedepo - Yaba Left Online, 23 hours ago
9 Presidency reveals first thing Buhari will do after returning to Nigeria - Legit, 10 hours ago
10 EFCC arrests 42 suspected internet fraudsters in Awka and Enugu (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info