Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bandits gun down 8 farmers in Kaduna
News photo Daily Trust  - Bandits have killed eight farmers in Buruku and Udaw‎a villages of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The victims were attacked while working on their farmland.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bandits kill 8 farmers in fresh attack in Kaduna Nigerian Tribune:
Bandits kill 8 farmers in fresh attack in Kaduna
Bandits Gun Down Over 6 Farmers In Kaduna Independent:
Bandits Gun Down Over 6 Farmers In Kaduna
Bandits Gun Down 8 Farmers In Kaduna Infotrust News:
Bandits Gun Down 8 Farmers In Kaduna


   More Picks
1 Actress ChaCha Eke-Faani's husband taps her butt as she twerks for him in new video - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 BBNaija S6: Whitemoney avoids cuddling Princess, flees from room - The Punch, 14 hours ago
3 'Arsenal Fans Don't Deserve To Get Used To This', Rwanda's Kagame Laments After Loss To Brentford - News Break, 13 hours ago
4 2023 Presidency: I’m Not Aware — Wike Opens Up On Atiku Contesting - InfoStride News - The Info Stride, 11 hours ago
5 2023: Buhari's visit to Tinubu was goodwill - Presidency - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
6 Presidency reveals first thing Buhari will do after returning to Nigeria - Legit, 12 hours ago
7 Father Mbaka dumps Barcelona; follows Messi to PSG - Lailas News, 10 hours ago
8 NAF establishes Ombudsman office to receive citizens, personnel's complaints - The Punch, 16 hours ago
9 Plateau: Scores killed, many injured as youths clash with Fulanis in Jos - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
10 EFCC educates Nigerians on how to properly write a petition to the agency - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info