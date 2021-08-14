Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Akeredolu calls for calm over alleged attack on Ondo indigenes in Plateau
News photo Daily Post  - Following the clash that occurred in Plateau State over the weekend, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has urged residents of the state against

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Plateau Attack: Akeredolu Urges Calm, Assures Situation Under Control
Plateau Tragedy: Akeredolu calls for calm, says situation under control
Plateau tragedy: Akeredolu calls for calm
Plateau attack: Akeredolu confirms killing of indigenes of Ondo, urges calm


