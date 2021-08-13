Post News
News at a Glance
NAF establishes Ombudsman office to receive citizens, personnel's complaints
The Punch
- NAF establishes Ombudsman office to receive citizens, personnel's complaints
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
NAF Establishes Office Of Ombudsman To Address Complaints
Vanguard News:
NAF establishes office of Ombudsman
The Sun:
NAF set to establish office of ombudsman – Spokesman
The Street Journal:
NAF Establishes Office Of Ombudsman
The Eagle Online:
NAF set to establish office of ombudsman — Spokesman
Within Nigeria:
NAF establishes office of Ombudsman
Global Upfront:
NAF establishes Office of Ombudsman
More Picks
1
“University made me feel like a failure, Boys were getting As and future looking bright, i was dropping mixtapes..” – Rapper BlaqBonez -
Luci Post,
5 hours ago
2
'Arsenal Fans Don't Deserve To Get Used To This', Rwanda's Kagame Laments After Loss To Brentford -
News Break,
10 hours ago
3
Actress ChaCha Eke-Faani's husband taps her butt as she twerks for him in new video -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
BBNaija S6: Whitemoney avoids cuddling Princess, flees from room -
The Punch,
10 hours ago
5
2023 Presidency: I’m Not Aware — Wike Opens Up On Atiku Contesting - InfoStride News -
The Info Stride,
7 hours ago
6
2023: Buhari's visit to Tinubu was goodwill - Presidency -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
7
President Buhari mourns losses to floods in Niger Republic, states in Nigeria -
Encomium Magazine,
21 hours ago
8
Any woman who questions the position of a man in the family is under a demonic influence - Faith Oyedepo -
Yaba Left Online,
21 hours ago
9
EFCC arrests 42 suspected internet fraudsters in Awka and Enugu (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
10
NAF establishes Ombudsman office to receive citizens, personnel's complaints -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
