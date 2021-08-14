Gunshots as Oyetola, Aregbesola loyalists clash during APC ward congresses appeal sitting in Osun The News Guru - There was pandemonium at the Osun secretariat of the All Progressives Congress(APC) on Saturday when gunshots were heard during the sitting of the Ward Congress Appeal Committee in Osogbo. According to reports there was tension after members stormed ...



News Credibility Score: 99%