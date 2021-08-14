Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Plateau Attacks: Army arrests 12 suspects, confirms killings
The News  - Nigerian Army says it has arrested 12 suspects over the attack on travellers along the Rukuba road area of Jos North local government area of Plateau State on Saturday morning.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Plateau killings: Police confirms 22 killed, 15 injured Nigerian Tribune:
Plateau killings: Police confirms 22 killed, 15 injured
Plateau killings: 20 arrested, 33 rescued, as police deploy to Rukuba Daily Trust:
Plateau killings: 20 arrested, 33 rescued, as police deploy to Rukuba
Plateau Killings: 20 suspects arrested as govt imposes curfew Premium Times:
Plateau Killings: 20 suspects arrested as govt imposes curfew
Plateau Attack: Police arrest 20 suspects, rescue 33 victims Pulse Nigeria:
Plateau Attack: Police arrest 20 suspects, rescue 33 victims
Plateau Govt announces curfew in wake of killings, 20 suspects arrested 1st for Credible News:
Plateau Govt announces curfew in wake of killings, 20 suspects arrested


