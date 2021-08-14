Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria no more Polio-free: New case detected in Adamawa
News photo PM News  - The Adamawa Government has confirmed the reemergence and detection of Circulating Vaccine Derived Poliovirus type 2 case in the state.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

