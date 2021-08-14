Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Daily Times
News at a Glance
NSCDC trains special female squad to combat crime in Taraba
The Punch
- NSCDC trains special female squad to combat crime in Taraba
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
NSCDC trains female squad, agro rangers to combat crime
The Sun:
NSCDC trains 55 Special Female Squad to combat crime in Taraba – The Sun Nigeria
National Accord:
NSCDC trains 55 special female squad to combat crime in Taraba
Pulse Nigeria:
NSCDC trains female squad to combat crime in Taraba
Sundiata Post:
NSCDC trains 55-member special female squad to combat crime in Taraba
The Eagle Online:
NSCDC trains 55-member special female squad to combat crime in Taraba
More Picks
1
Nigerian OAP set to wed man she met at #ENDSARS prayer walk in Uyo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
N380 per litre? FG takes final decision as governors, oil marketers recommend new price of petrol -
Legit,
22 hours ago
3
Rapper, Mr Raw survives ghastly motor accident (photos/video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
4
NCC commiserates with family of ex-Board Chair, Ahmed Joda -
The Eagle Online,
21 hours ago
5
2023 Presidency: I’m Not Aware — Wike Opens Up On Atiku Contesting - InfoStride News -
The Info Stride,
23 hours ago
6
Let’s Take Bold, Big Decisions to Make a Difference in Our Civil Service – Osinbajo -
The News,
22 hours ago
7
‘Approach court to sack Govs Umahi, Ayade for switching to APC,’ Wike tells PDP -
Ripples Nigeria,
15 hours ago
8
Nigeria no more Polio-free: New case detected in Adamawa -
PM News,
16 hours ago
9
Trailed by violence and loss, IPOB suspends sit-at-home order -
Premium Times,
19 hours ago
10
I need a coded baby mother - Speed Darlington says as he narrates how he got dumped by a lady he was sending money to before arriving Nigeria (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...