Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UNICEF condemns “unacceptable” death of 5 children killed while playing with disused grenade in Ngala, Borno State
Global Upfront  - The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on Saturday condemned the death of five children who were killed when a disused grenade they were playing with exploded outside Ngala, Borno State, a community that shares border with ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Deaths of children in Borno explosion avoidable – UNICEF Daily Trust:
Deaths of children in Borno explosion avoidable – UNICEF
UNICEF Condemns ‘Unacceptable’ Deaths Of Children In Borno Independent:
UNICEF Condemns ‘Unacceptable’ Deaths Of Children In Borno
UNICEF decries killing of three children in Borno blast Ripples Nigeria:
UNICEF decries killing of three children in Borno blast


   More Picks
1 N380 per litre? FG takes final decision as governors, oil marketers recommend new price of petrol - Legit, 19 hours ago
2 BBNaija S6: Whitemoney avoids cuddling Princess, flees from room - The Punch, 23 hours ago
3 'Arsenal Fans Don't Deserve To Get Used To This', Rwanda's Kagame Laments After Loss To Brentford - News Break, 22 hours ago
4 ''I fully align with Bishop David Oyedepo?s position that a wife is to be subject to her husband''- Reno Omokri - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 2023 Presidency: I’m Not Aware — Wike Opens Up On Atiku Contesting - InfoStride News - The Info Stride, 20 hours ago
6 Presidency reveals first thing Buhari will do after returning to Nigeria - Legit, 21 hours ago
7 Trailed by violence and loss, IPOB suspends sit-at-home order - Premium Times, 16 hours ago
8 I need a coded baby mother - Speed Darlington says as he narrates how he got dumped by a lady he was sending money to before arriving Nigeria (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 Let’s Take Bold, Big Decisions to Make a Difference in Our Civil Service – Osinbajo - The News, 19 hours ago
10 Plateau: Scores killed, many injured as youths clash with Fulanis in Jos - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info