Watford Coach Explains Combination That Handed Emmanuel Dennis Debut Goal For Watford The Dabigal Blog - Coach of newly promoted English Premier League side Watford says the combination of the trio of Emmanuel Dennis, Ismaila Saar and Ken Sema was key to the three goals his team scored in the 3-2 win over Aston Villa. On his debut Nigerian forward Dennis ...



News Credibility Score: 99%