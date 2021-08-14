Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria’s Labour Minister, Ngige Drags Striking Doctors To Court
Sahara Reporters  - The Federal Government has dragged the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to the National Industrial Court of Nigeria over the ongoing industrial strike action.
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, disclosed this on ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Strike: Labour minister Ngige drags Nigerian doctors to court Peoples Gazette:
Strike: Labour minister Ngige drags Nigerian doctors to court
Nigeria’s Labour Minister, Ngige Drags Striking Doctors To Court Gist 36:
Nigeria’s Labour Minister, Ngige Drags Striking Doctors To Court
Ngige Drags NARD To Court Over Ongoing Strike Global Village Extra:
Ngige Drags NARD To Court Over Ongoing Strike
Nigeria’s Labour Minister, Ngige Drags Striking Doctors To Court Tori News:
Nigeria’s Labour Minister, Ngige Drags Striking Doctors To Court


   More Picks
1 Nigerian OAP set to wed man she met at #ENDSARS prayer walk in Uyo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 BBNaija: I want Angel’s spirit in Maria’s body – Kayvee - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
3 N380 per litre? FG takes final decision as governors, oil marketers recommend new price of petrol - Legit, 24 hours ago
4 OFFICIAL: Man Utd complete signing of Varane from Real Madrid - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
5 NCC commiserates with family of ex-Board Chair, Ahmed Joda - The Eagle Online, 23 hours ago
6 Trailed by violence and loss, IPOB suspends sit-at-home order - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
7 Let’s Take Bold, Big Decisions to Make a Difference in Our Civil Service – Osinbajo - The News, 23 hours ago
8 ''Submission does not mean a woman must lower her voice, essence, and purpose just because she is in the presence of a man''- Dancer Kaffy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
9 ‘Approach court to sack Govs Umahi, Ayade for switching to APC,’ Wike tells PDP - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
10 TRAGIC: Stray Bullet Hits Wedding Guest In Uyo - The Trent, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info