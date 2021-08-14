Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


WHO concerned as Cote d'Ivoire declares first Ebola outbreak in 25 years
News photo Vanguard News  - The World Health Organisation, WHO, has expressed concern over the outbreak of Ebola in Cote d'Ivoire more than 25 years after the last...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ivory Coast records first case of Ebola The Punch:
Ivory Coast records first case of Ebola
ICoast records first case of Ebola: health minister The Guardian:
ICoast records first case of Ebola: health minister
Ivory Coast records first case of Ebola in 25 years The News Guru:
Ivory Coast records first case of Ebola in 25 years
Cote d’Ivoire Declares First Ebola Outbreak In More Than 25 Years News Break:
Cote d’Ivoire Declares First Ebola Outbreak In More Than 25 Years
Cote d’Ivoire declares first Ebola outbreak in more than 25 years MetroStar Nigeria:
Cote d’Ivoire declares first Ebola outbreak in more than 25 years
Cote d’Ivoire Records First Case Of Ebola Global Village Extra:
Cote d’Ivoire Records First Case Of Ebola
Ivory Coast declares Ebola outbreak after 1st case in 25 years reported 1st for Credible News:
Ivory Coast declares Ebola outbreak after 1st case in 25 years reported


   More Picks
1 ''Submission does not mean a woman must lower her voice, essence, and purpose just because she is in the presence of a man''- Dancer Kaffy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 TRAGIC: Stray Bullet Hits Wedding Guest In Uyo - The Trent, 16 hours ago
3 The entertainment industry is now full of envy, hate, pride and unwarranted rudeness-Paul Play Dairo addresses young entertainers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Scores Killed As 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake Wreaks Havoc In Haiti - Leadership, 10 hours ago
5 BBNaija S6: Peace wins N250,000 in Eva task - The Punch, 17 hours ago
6 Fresh violence in Jos as troops arrest 12 suspects - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
7 Plateau crisis: Gov Lalong reacts as youths clash with Fulanis in Jos - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 NSCDC trains special female squad to combat crime in Taraba - The Punch, 20 hours ago
9 Premier League: Fernandes Bags Hat-Trick As Man United Thrash Leeds At OldTrafford - Complete Sports, 23 hours ago
10 Plateau: Scores killed, many injured as youths clash with Fulanis in Jos - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info